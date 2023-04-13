Kitten Discovers Toy Pet Carrier And Claims It As Her Own

When Emy Blake first adopted Petal, she knew the little kitten was going to give her a run for her money. Petal's energy is endless, and she loves to play with absolutely everything, even if it isn't meant for her. Once Petal decides she wants it, it’s hers.

Emy Blake

Recently, Blake’s sister came over with her 7-month-old daughter, Everly, to meet the new kitten. The pair brought a toy pet carrier covered with buttons that play music and a little stuffed dog meant to go inside. Blake thought the toy was so fun and put it next to Petal to see if she would be interested. Little did she know that Petal was about to become irreversibly obsessed.

Dodo Shows Comeback Kids Family Stops At Nothing To Help Their Great Dane Run

Emy Blake

“She loved it immediately,” Blake told The Dodo. “I never put her in it myself because she got in on her own right away.” Blake’s sister left the toy behind for Petal to enjoy, and she now plays in it every single day.

Emy Blake

“I put it away at night because I’m afraid she will get stuck, but during the day she plays with it a lot,” Blake said. “She still likes to get in and pop her head out. She loves the music and the lights as well. Every time I turn the carrier on, she runs over.” Everly is young enough that she hasn’t noticed that Petal stole her toy, but Blake still promised to give it back — eventually.

Emy Blake