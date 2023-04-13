Kitten Discovers Toy Pet Carrier And Claims It As Her Own
"She got in on her own right away.”
When Emy Blake first adopted Petal, she knew the little kitten was going to give her a run for her money. Petal's energy is endless, and she loves to play with absolutely everything, even if it isn't meant for her. Once Petal decides she wants it, it’s hers.
Recently, Blake’s sister came over with her 7-month-old daughter, Everly, to meet the new kitten. The pair brought a toy pet carrier covered with buttons that play music and a little stuffed dog meant to go inside. Blake thought the toy was so fun and put it next to Petal to see if she would be interested.
Little did she know that Petal was about to become irreversibly obsessed.
“She loved it immediately,” Blake told The Dodo. “I never put her in it myself because she got in on her own right away.”
Blake’s sister left the toy behind for Petal to enjoy, and she now plays in it every single day.
“I put it away at night because I’m afraid she will get stuck, but during the day she plays with it a lot,” Blake said. “She still likes to get in and pop her head out. She loves the music and the lights as well. Every time I turn the carrier on, she runs over.”
Everly is young enough that she hasn’t noticed that Petal stole her toy, but Blake still promised to give it back — eventually.
“She loves to watch Petal play in it,” Blake said. “Petal also let her play with some of her toys, so they kind of did an exchange. I promised to give it back when Petal outgrows it.”
Whatever Petal wants, Petal gets, and right now all she wants is the tiny pet carrier.