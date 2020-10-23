2 min read

Kindhearted Street Sweeper Caught Making A Stray Dog's Day

She was so grateful ❤️

By Stephen Messenger

Published on 10/23/2020 at 5:56 PM

Making the world a happier place doesn’t cost a thing.

All it takes is a kind heart — and, in this case, a broom.

Twitter/DiegoMaldonadoR

In a sweet video posted to Twitter, a street sweeper was caught taking a little break from his typical duties. Having run across a seemingly stray dog, lounging peacefully in his path, the sweeper decided to stop.

Using his broom as an oversized brush, he showered the pup with pets — perhaps the first she’s received in ages.

And just like that, her day was made.

It’s unclear when or where the scene was filmed, evidently by an onlooker from a window overhead. But those missing details hardly detract from the specialness of that moment.

No matter the time or place, spreading happiness is always welcome.