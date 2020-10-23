Kindhearted Street Sweeper Caught Making A Stray Dog's Day

All it takes is a kind heart — and, in this case, a broom.

In a sweet video posted to Twitter, a street sweeper was caught taking a little break from his typical duties. Having run across a seemingly stray dog, lounging peacefully in his path, the sweeper decided to stop.

Using his broom as an oversized brush, he showered the pup with pets — perhaps the first she’s received in ages.

And just like that, her day was made.