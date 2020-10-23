Kindhearted Street Sweeper Caught Making A Stray Dog's Day
She was so grateful ❤️
Making the world a happier place doesn’t cost a thing.
All it takes is a kind heart — and, in this case, a broom.
In a sweet video posted to Twitter, a street sweeper was caught taking a little break from his typical duties. Having run across a seemingly stray dog, lounging peacefully in his path, the sweeper decided to stop.
Using his broom as an oversized brush, he showered the pup with pets — perhaps the first she’s received in ages.
And just like that, her day was made.
¿Quién eres cuando nadie te está viendo? pic.twitter.com/1AizffqeDS— Diego Maldonado (@DiegoMaldonadoR) October 21, 2020
It’s unclear when or where the scene was filmed, evidently by an onlooker from a window overhead. But those missing details hardly detract from the specialness of that moment.
No matter the time or place, spreading happiness is always welcome.