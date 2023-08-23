Kindhearted Hen Caught 'Incubating' A Very Unlikely Baby

The other day, rescuers from the Scottish SPCA were dispatched to the scene of an adorably odd occurrence on a farm in the town of Tayport. It came after the farm’s owner discovered one their chickens had opened her heart to a wild baby in need.

“We received a call from a member of the public who advised a squirrel had been coming into their hen house and sleeping under a chicken for several days,” Beth Galbraith, a rescuer officer from the Scottish SPCA, said in a press release. The circumstances leading up this odd arrangement aren’t exactly clear, but Galbraith has a theory: “The squirrel kit had likely been separated from his mother and had been seeking warmth and comfort from the hen.”