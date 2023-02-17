Kind Woman Puts Fear Aside To Be A Hero For A Skunk In Need

The other day, while out for a drive near her home in Canada, Roxane Delaire spotted something that gave her pause.

There, plodding listlessly on the side of the road, was a skunk in distress. The poor animal’s head had become trapped inside an aluminum can — and she appeared unable to remove it on her own.

Though no one would have known if Delaire had continued on her on her way — leaving the skunk to hopefully be rescued by someone else — she did the opposite. Putting any fear of getting sprayed aside, she decided to be a hero to the skunk herself.

Here’s that moment on video: