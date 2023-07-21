Kind People Find A 'Dead' Sheep On The Floor And Bring Her Back To Life

When the owners of Lancaster Farm Sanctuary (LFS) first laid eyes on a sheep named Noelle, their hearts instantly sank. The poor sheep was sprawled on the ground of an auction hall, and it seemed like she wasn’t breathing. “[We] thought she was dead,” LFS wrote on Facebook. “And then we saw her eye move.”

The devoted rescuers were relieved to see that Noelle was still alive, and they quickly stepped in to help. Soon, Noelle was transported to a local wildlife hospital, where her new caregivers received shocking news about her condition. “Noelle was pregnant with twins when we rescued her,” LFS wrote. Sadly, Noelle was too weak and sick to carry her babies to term. In order to save her life, the vet team had no choice but to perform an emergency C-section. Noelle was devastated, but, with the help of her new rescue family, her heart and body slowly started to recover. One of her fellow LFS residents, a sheep named Helena, kept an extra-close eye on her during this time.

“[Helena] has been really attentive to Noelle,” LFS wrote on Facebook. “At night, she lies down just outside Noelle’s room and watches her.” Noelle got stronger each day thanks to her doting family. After weeks of recovering, the resilient sheep finally got to check out her new home. “She was in the hospital for nearly a month,” LFS wrote in a Facebook post. “Today, Noelle and [her friend] Daniel got to go outside together for the first time and really explore their sanctuary. They were able to meet the other sheep and graze on their new pastures. To say they were happy and content is a total understatement.”

Some of Noelle’s new siblings, like Helena, acted like mother figures in the sheep’s life. In other instances, like with Daniel, Helena got to exercise her own motherly instincts. “It’s clear [that] Daniel both looks out for Noelle and takes comfort in her,” LFS wrote. “She seems kinda like a mom or grandma to him. We don’t think they’ll ever want to be [apart].” Today, Noelle is celebrating six months of being rescued. There’s no doubt that her life before LFS was a nightmare, but now she’s living the dream.

“She is doing so great,” LFS wrote. “We don’t know what her [backstory] is, but we are guessing it wasn’t pleasant. And now you can see that she is just so happy and content to be safe and cared for.” The folks at LFS continue to open their sanctuary to more farm animals in need, but Noelle will always hold a special place in their hearts. They’re not sure exactly how much longer they have with her, but they know every moment will be filled with love. “Noelle is a fighter,” LFS wrote on Facebook. “[Whether] it’s for a few weeks or a few years, we are gonna make sure the rest of her life is the one that she deserves.”