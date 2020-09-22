2 min read
Kind Man Comes To The Rescue Of Possum Stranded On A Flooded Street
He's a hero 👏👏
On a dark and stormy night in Mexico, Abraham Medina spotted something he couldn't ignore.
There, stranded on a flooding street, was a possum in need of a helping hand. And Medina didn't hesitate to offer one.
Rather than seek out shelter from the storm for himself, Medina did the opposite. He ran into the rain, removed his shirt and used it to scoop up the trapped animal.
While Medina's friends looked on in disbelief, he then carried the possum to higher ground.
Here's that moment on video:
Though the kind gesture cost Medina just a moment of his time (and whatever dryness he had left), for the possum it no doubt meant the world to have someone care enough to stop and help.