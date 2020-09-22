Kind Man Comes To The Rescue Of Possum Stranded On A Flooded Street

There, stranded on a flooding street, was a possum in need of a helping hand. And Medina didn't hesitate to offer one.

On a dark and stormy night in Mexico, Abraham Medina spotted something he couldn't ignore.

Rather than seek out shelter from the storm for himself, Medina did the opposite. He ran into the rain, removed his shirt and used it to scoop up the trapped animal.

While Medina's friends looked on in disbelief, he then carried the possum to higher ground.

Here's that moment on video: