2 min read Guy Gets Creative To Warm Up A Pigeon Shivering Outside His Window "He has a life, too. That's why I did it" 🐦 ❤️️

Sabahattin Yılmaz was at home in Turkey on a chilly day when, after a rain shower passed through, he noticed someone perched on a ledge just outside his window. It was a pigeon, sopping wet and shivering. He’d evidently failed to find shelter from the storm in time. Seeing the bird suffering from the cold, Yılmaz got creative.

YouTube/TV100

Rather than risk stressing the pigeon by carrying him inside to warm up, Yılmaz brought the heat to him. Using a hair dryer, he offered the bird a way to dry off. And unbeknownst to Yılmaz, a passerby on the street below caught the whole kind act on camera:

The video went viral — leading local news outlets to track Yılmaz down to learn more. Turns out, the ending was as heartwarming as the gesture itself. “[The pigeon] recovered after quite a bit of warming him up,” Yılmaz told the press. “I also gave him bird food. I [heated him] again after 15 minutes. After the bird recovered well and ate his food, he flew away.”