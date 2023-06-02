Kids Walking Home Notice White Blob In Woods And End Up Saving A Life

Recently, two children were on their way home from school , walking the streets of Gisborne, New Zealand, when they noticed a strange white blob nestled in the brush lining the road.

Stepping closer to get a better look, the kids realized the mass of feathers was a beautiful white bird — a sulphur-crested cockatoo — who appeared to be injured.

The kids quickly rushed home and told their mom what they saw. The family then contacted Wildlife Rescue and Rehab, and soon they were leading rescuers back to the area where the bird was located.

Arriving at the scene, Wildlife Rescue and Rehab president Maria Jane was heartbroken to see the beautiful bird in such a difficult situation.

“[The cockatoo] didn’t have enough strength to fly off, so it just sat there looking up at me,” Jane told The Dodo.