Kids Follow Dog To Abandoned Trailer — And Tiny Heads Pop Out To Greet Them

When rescuers with Two Rivers Pet And Wildlife Welfare Services heard about an abandoned dog living on the streets, they immediately vowed to do everything they could to help her. The community member who spotted her wasn’t sure where she’d come from, but her kids told rescuers the dog was living among some abandoned trailers and offered to lead them there. When the group arrived at the trailers, they didn’t see the dog at first — but did notice a bunch of tiny heads popping out from underneath the trailers.

Apparently, the mama dog had been hiding eight puppies under the trailers for safekeeping. “The puppies came out from under the trailer when they heard us walking up, but she didn't seem to be around,” Two Rivers Pet And Wildlife Welfare Services told The Dodo. “When we got closer, she quietly slunk out of the trailer but stayed close, like she was friendly but simply scared or unsocialized. The puppies barked and ran back under the trailer but were looking at us. After a few consecutive days of feeding, the puppies would run out to greet us.”

Seven of the puppies were fairly easy to catch and bring to safety, but one of them was a little more scared than the others and took longer to convince. After a few days, though, they caught him, too, and were able to use him to coax the mama dog out of hiding and into their care.

When rescuers took the puppies to get checked out, they were all shocked by how remarkably clean they were considering they’d been living amongst trash. The mama dog, later named Sugar, did an incredible job keeping them safe and cared for despite the circumstances. She made sure all eight of her puppies were OK at all times, and all of her hard work paid off.

