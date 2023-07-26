Kayaker Has 'Beautiful Moment' With Little Animal He Paddled Out To Save

Last year, Amanda Owens and her family were enjoying a day of recreation along the river near Australia’s Wivenhoe Dam when Owens’ husband noticed a little gray blob in a patch of reeds sticking out from the middle of the riverbed.

Facebook/Ripper Resin - Somerset Dam

When they got a closer look, the family was heartbroken to realize the blob was a little koala who’d somehow gotten stranded in a rising tide and had no way back to land.

Facebook/Ripper Resin - Somerset Dam

Owens and her family knew what they had to do. “We immediately stopped everything to rescue the little guy,” Owens told The Dodo. The family rushed to grab a kayak from their home nearby. Then, Owens’ husband quickly paddled across the river to lend a hand.

Facebook/Care4esk

Face to face with his rescuer, the koala quickly realized the kayak was his path to safety. “[He] actually reached out to grab the kayak, which made [my husband’s] job much easier,” Owens said. Poised at the front of the boat, the koala began his journey back to land. Watching from the shore, the rest of the family marveled at the unbelievable rescue taking place. “What resulted is one of the most beautiful moments ever captured in a photograph,” Care4esk wrote in a Facebook post about the rescue. “This fortunate little Koala allowed human intervention, and not only trusted this remarkable person, but almost seemed to enjoy navigating their path back to safety.”

Facebook/Care4esk

You can watch footage from the rescue in a video here:

Facebook/Ripper Resin - Somerset Dam

Back on the riverbank, the koala happily scurried up the hill, into the gumtrees he calls home. Owens and her family watched in awe, so glad to have been able to help.

Facebook/Ripper Resin - Somerset Dam