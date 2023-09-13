Meet Katsu: The Rescue Yorkie Who Loves Bags And Pools

When Hsu graduated college and was ready to move from her home state of Nebraska to Los Angeles, she of course assumed Katsu would come with her — however, her parents had become so attached to the tiny pup, they asked to keep him. "I was super devastated because I can't say no to my parents," said Hsu. "Even though I was excited to finally live this life with Katsu, I let them keep him. I would be in the grocery line crying, just because I missed him so much."

Katsu began his life with Christine Hsu as a tiny 11-month-old secret in her college dorm. She remembered lying to her parents and saying he was her friend's dog until she finally was found out by her college administrators. Thankfully, Katsu was able to move in with Hsu's parents, who did not consider themselves dog people. But, unsurprisingly, Katsu and his tongue converted them: "They literally fell in love with him," said Hsu.

Now their little family consists of 13-year-old Katsu, his brother Ducky and his sister Barb — both of whom Katsu likes to boss around, even if he is a bit of an anxious boy (as Hsu described him). As the — slightly nervous — king of the crew, Katsu goes on all the adventures with his mom. "I try to take him everywhere with us," said Hsu. "He goes on road trips, he loves going on walks — he's a very good walker — he goes on bike rides a lot, and we've done a lot of hiking this year." He even tried his hand at swimming recently. "We were in the pool, and he was just walking around, and I think he just really wanted to be with us. He jumped in himself. He wasn't bad at it!"

However, it's possible that Katsu likes the mode of transportation even more than the destination. "He loves bags, any bag. If you open a plastic bag, he'll jump into it," said Hsu. "He likes being in a tote bag and having his head stick out. We have at least 10 different bags and slings and things he goes in."

