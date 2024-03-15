Kaley Cuoco Goes On Dodo Dream Date With Cutest Pittie Who Was Abandoned

Kaley Cuoco loves every animal she meets and has shared her rescue stories with us before. So we couldn’t wait to send her on a Dodo Dream Date! When Kaley found out she was going on a date with Peaches, she knew it would be a perfect match.

Peaches, who was rescued by Deity Animal Rescue and Foundation, is 9 years old and has been single for two years now. After she was hit by a car, she faced some long-term struggles that include wearing a diaper, and her family decided they couldn’t care for her anymore. Peaches is still the happiest little pittie, though, and when Kaley met up with her for their date, she immediately melted. “You’ve been single for two years?” Kaley said to Peaches. “How is that even possible? How have you been single for two minutes?”

Kaley has always been a huge advocate for animals and even has her own ranch that is home to a bunch of rescues. That’s where she and Peaches went on their date so that Peaches could meet some goats and cows and spend time with Kaley out in the sunshine. “All of them ended up with a great ending, which is what we want for you,” Kaley told Peaches.

Kaley laid out a blanket for her and Peaches and got ready to have a picnic lunch. After eating, the pair laid down on the blanket and cuddled for a while so Peaches could show off what a good nap-buddy she makes.

That’s when Kaley brought out a special dessert — dog treats from her line of pet products called Oh Norman!, named in honor of her late dog, Norman, who was her best friend. The date ended with a lot of kisses and optimism, as Kaley is pretty positive that Peaches will find her forever home very, very soon.

“She’s incredibly special and deserves an amazing family,” Kaley said. “It will take someone to add a little bit of extra love and care because she wears a diaper, which is not a big deal. And I cannot wait for her to find her forever home.”