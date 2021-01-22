3 min read Injured K9 Officer Gets A Hero's Salute When He Leaves The Hospital He means so much to them all 💕

K9 officer Arlo began his career with valor and dignity. And now he’s entering retirement a hero.

Thurston County Sheriff's Office K9 Unit

Since joining the force with Oregon's Thurston County Sheriff's Office in 2019, Arlo had been a faithful protector to his partner, and keeper of the peace for the community. But after his successful involvement in countless cases, Arlo recently came scarily close to making the ultimate sacrifice. Earlier this month, Arlo was wounded during an altercation with an armed suspect. Arlo had been shot twice — but thankfully survived.

Thurston County Sheriff's Office K9 Unit

Arlo received excellent medical care and, after undergoing surgery, is healing from his injuries. For his continued well-being, however, it was deemed best that Arlo enter into much-deserved retirement. And his colleagues decided to honor Arlo with the sweetest send-off. Members of the force flanked the doorway to solute as Arlo left the hospital — and on the drive home, the honors just kept on coming: