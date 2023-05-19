Junk Removal Man Arrives At Job To Find Someone Scaly Has Been Left Behind

Ryan Dahmm almost didn’t take the job. When he recently got a call that there was an abandoned apartment that needed to be cleaned out, Dahmm, who runs Property Solutions & Junk Removal LLC, wasn’t sure if he’d make it over. But eventually, Dahmm and his wife, Samantha, found time and headed to the scene to check it out.

As soon as they arrived, the Dahmms realized something was wrong. Someone had been left behind.

“We opened the front door and instantly went to the tank that was in the back corner of the room covered in boxes,” Dahmm told The Dodo.