Jogger Does A Double Take At Multi-Colored Blob Sitting On A Branch

Keana Kuzma was out on a run when she spotted something green and yellow out of the corner of her eye. She looked a little closer and immediately stopped running. A tiny parakeet was sitting on a branch staring back at her.

“Where we live, there are a lot of wild birds, but I could tell right away that this was a domesticated parakeet,” Kuzma told The Dodo. “She had a little leg band on and didn’t fly away. Right when I noticed her, I stopped running and decided I needed to catch her. I was pretty sure she was someone’s pet that had escaped, and I wanted to reunite her with her owners.”

It took a few minutes, but Kuzma managed to catch the little bird safely and then proceeded to carry her in her palm as she walked a mile back to her car. “She was so good and didn’t try to squirm or get away,” Kuzma said.

The parakeet, later named Tink, was very weak and clearly hadn’t eaten in a while. As soon as she had a good meal, she perked up and her adorable personality began to shine through. Kuzma was hoping to reunite Tink with her family who may have lost her, but after posting all over Facebook and Craigslist and browsing for missing parakeet posts, she came up empty. Instead, she decided to adopt Tink herself.

“I knew from the second I found her that if I didn’t find her family that she could stay with us,” Kuzma said. “She is now just a part of the family, and we all love her so much. I feel like we were meant to cross paths that day and meet.”

Tink is now thriving in her new home and couldn’t be happier. One of her favorite things to do is perch on some string lights that she likes to use as a swing. She brings so much joy to her new family, and Kuzma is so grateful that she happened upon her that day.