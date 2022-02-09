Jealous Dog Fakes An Injury After Her Brother Hurts His Paw

Until Mabel was 3, she lived a happy life as an only dog. Then, her parents decided to ruin everything by getting her a baby brother. Suddenly, she had to share her parents’ love and attention with a goldendoodle puppy named Milo. Mabel and Milo’s mom, Carrie Bartsh, tries to give them an equal amount of love and attention so neither sibling gets jealous — but it doesn’t always work out that way.

Carrie Bartsh

“They both get super jealous if the other is getting too much attention,” Bartsh told The Dodo. “I try to keep everything even and fair with them, so when I trim Milo's eyes between [grooming appointments], I make sure to ‘trim’ Mabel's eyes, too.” "Mabel even gets jealous of the cat," she added. "He needed some ear drops, and she would sit there and wait for her 'drops,' too."

Dodo Shows Faith = Restored

Carrie Bartsh

Like most siblings, Mabel and Milo play hard, fight hard and love hard. “Mabel and Milo wrestle like puppies,” Bartsh said. “They growl and ‘bite,’ and Milo will run 100 mph and plow into Mabel and roll her right over. Even though he's bigger and faster, Mabel is the one in charge. Milo keeps her young, and Mabel keeps Milo in line.”

Carrie Bartsh

Last week, the pups were out for one of their walks when Milo had an accident. “We were heading back towards the house, and the dogs were doing their typical 'wrestling while running,' and when they stopped, I saw some blood in the snow,” Bartsh said. “I figured out it was Milo ... then I realized it was coming from one of his feet.”

Carrie Bartsh

Bartsh found a small cut on Milo's paw, and rushed to get supplies from the vet. Mabel didn’t seem too worried about her baby brother’s injury — until she noticed it was getting him extra attention from Mom. “When I called Milo over to change the bandage and Mabel saw all of the supplies, she immediately came over and plopped herself down right in front of me, lying on her side, ready to be fixed up,” Bartsh said. “I finally got her to move over, and once I got Milo all fixed up and he went on his way, she came right back over and laid down for her turn.”

Carrie Bartsh

Bartsh knew there was only one thing that would satisfy Mabel. “I ripped the empty gauze pad wrapper so she would think I was putting a gauze pad on her and pretended to put one on, and then wrapped a little vet wrap around her leg and gave her kisses on her head and told her she was all done,” Bartsh said. “She seemed quite satisfied and got up and went on her way.”

Carrie Bartsh