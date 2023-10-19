'Insect Herding' Guy Thinks Up A Genius Way To Keep Swarming Bugs At Bay
"I would encourage others to try this method instead of killing them."
The nagging presence of swarming insects can be enough to test the patience of even the most ardent of animal lovers — but human compassion and kindness needn’t end there.
Just ask Gilang Ruhal and his friends.
In finding a peaceful solution to their bug problem, they had a bright idea.
A video Ruhal posted to TikTok shows him and his companions attempting to enjoy a night outdoors in Indonesia — but they were far from alone. Stirring amid them around the lightbulb at the center of their gathering were hundreds of tiny, winged insects, drawn to the light as is their instinct.
Rather than swat the bugs away or spray them with poison, however, Ruhal and his friends devised a far more humane approach.
Using the light from his cellphone, Ruhal simply ‘herded’ the bugs away — leading them to the brighter light of a nearby streetlamp:
Though this technique does seem to rely on the presence of an alternative light source to herd the bugs to, it may very well be a solution others inundated by swarming insects might take a lesson from.
“This is the simple method we use to get rid of insects,” Ruhal told The Dodo. “I am an animal lover and lover of insects. I would encourage others to try this method instead of killing them.”
Kindness for the win.