Injured Stray Dog Takes Refuge Under Car And Accidentally Lands A Forever Home

Meet Niq — a tiny warrior pup who refuses to let the world get him down. When Niq was attacked by a pack of animals recently, the scared, injured Chihuahua ran to a nearby car for shelter. Tucked behind a rear tire, Niq refused to let anyone get near him.

Neighbors who’d witnessed the event immediately called Logan’s Legacy Dog Rescue for help. Suzette Hall, the founder of Logan’s Legacy, got to the Southern California neighborhood as quickly as she could. Sadly, the neighbors’ accounts were accurate. “He had a pretty bad wound,” Hall told The Dodo. “He had to have emergency surgery.” Hall drove Niq to Camino Pet Hospital, where a loving vet team tended to him right away. The little pup underwent emergency surgery, and the team successfully stitched his wound. But when Niq woke up from the procedure, something still wasn’t right.

“After he got out of surgery, he started acting super, super sick,” Hall said. “Then, he tested positive for parvo.” On top of healing from a traumatic wound, Niq was suddenly faced with battling the highly contagious virus. The road to recovery was long, but Niq refused to go down without a fight. Luckily, he had a team of friends to help him get better.

One friend, a veterinary technician, developed an extra-special bond with Niq. Whenever her shifts ended, the vet tech refused to go home without paying her new best friend a visit. “She would go and sit with him every day after work,” Hall said. “She fell in love with him.”

After a few consistent visits, the vet tech had a proposition for Hall. She offered to take Niq home with her one weekend to help him heal in a more comfortable environment. Hall agreed and was happily surprised when she received an unexpected message the following Monday. “She’d offered to take him home for the weekend, but she couldn’t bring him back,” Hall said. “She said, ‘I have to have him. Can I please adopt him?’” Not long after, Niq was officially a part of the vet tech’s family.

Today, Niq is thriving in his new home. Having fully conquered his illness and injuries, Niq is now living the happiest, best life ever. For Hall, there’s no sweeter outcome for a rescue dog than what Niq received. “He’s so happy, and he’s so loved,” Hall said. “He now has the perfect forever home.”