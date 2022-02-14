Independent Dog Has The Time Of His Life Playing On Slides At The Park

This is Kane, a friendly dog who knows how to have a good time. He likes long walks on the beach, time with his family and treats by the handful. But there's one thing he loves.

Kane discovered his passion for sliding one day randomly while on a trip the local playground with his owner, Miguel Montano. After seeing Montano and his young son ride down the slide, Kane decided to give it a try, too — independently.

"He taught himself," Montano told The Dodo. "Now it’s just a thing for him. He loves doing it."

These days, a fun-filled afternoon is bound to include a trip to the playground so the pup can enjoy doing what he loves the most.