Hundreds Of Rainbow Birds Fell 'Paralyzed' — Then Rescuers Brought Them Back To Life

In New South Wales, Australia, colorful birds called rainbow lorikeets can often be spotted flying through the trees and skies they call home. In recent years, though, these beloved local birds have struggled. Cases of lorikeet paralysis syndrome, or LPS, have increased dramatically across the country. Many Australians, including rescuers at WIRES Wildlife Rescue, have felt shocked and saddened to find hundreds of these beautiful birds sick on the ground, unable to move.

WIRES

“[LPS] is believed to be a toxin in either bacteria or fungus that forms on fruit and/or plants following intense rain events and high humidity,” a WIRES representative told The Dodo. “This unusual type of weather pattern is believed to be the result of climate change, and these rain events have been increasingly prevalent in Northern [New South Wales] and Queensland.” Luckily, if the birds are spotted early enough, animal experts at WIRES know how to save them. Since the crisis began, WIRES has assisted over 2,500 rainbow lorikeets. Early this month, the rescue group released over 300 of the once-paralyzed birds back into their home in the wild.

WIRES

During the rehabilitation process, rescuers provide fluid therapy and glucose to rehydrate and support the birds while the toxins are flushed from their systems. In some cases, rescuers will aid the birds by providing lubrication for their eyes. Throughout this time, rescued birds live together in aviaries, where they can explore and socialize.

Once fully healed, the lorikeets are ready to fly free. You can watch this month’s release of hundreds of rehabilitated lorikeets here:

WIRES