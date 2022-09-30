Huge Pittie Raised By Cats Thinks She's A Cat, Too

Willow loves her family — especially her sibling Percy. Willow wants to do everything Percy does. She follows him when he looks out the window, cuddles with him on the couch and even climbs around the house with him. In Willow’s mind, she and Percy are the exact same. What Willow doesn’t understand is that Percy is a small cat, and she is an adorably huge pit bull.

“They would run around the house together and [Percy] would sit on the small cat tree to be her height,” Willow and Percy’s mom, Socorro Jaramillo, told The Dodo. “Eventually, [Willow] started trying to get up with him.”

At first, Jaramillo was wary of Willow’s insistence on climbing. But as the years have gone by, she’s come to terms with her dog’s quirkiness. In fact, Jaramillo loves that her animals get along so well, and that Willow is so loving.

Jaramillo rescued Willow in January 2020 when the pup was about 9 weeks old. Soon after, Willow met her new siblings. There was Percy, of course, along with Klaus, an older cat, and Spike, a 9-year-old Chihuahua. It wasn’t long before Willow began trying to copy her smaller siblings’ behavior. “After about a week of living together full-time, we started noticing Willow copying Klaus and Spike's habits,” Jaramillo said. “Since they’re both small, they could climb up on the couch and were able to jump up to the window nook from there. The first few times [Willow] jumped up to be with her brothers were a struggle, and we’d have to help her down, but after some practice, she was up and down by herself with no problem.”



Willow is known for her curiosity and her affable attitude. Her love for her siblings extends to anyone she meets. “I consider her to be a giant baby,” Jaramillo said. “She follows us everywhere we go in the house and almost always has to be laying on us. She loves humans with her entire being and has a constant wiggle butt whenever she meets a new person.”

Willow is happiest anywhere her family is. The loyal pup proves that when it comes to friendship, size and species don’t matter.