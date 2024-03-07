Huge Animal Falls Out Of The Sky And Into A Taylor Swift Concert Arena

Recently, a team of venue workers at a Taylor Swift concert in Australia noticed something strange plummeting down from the clouds into the stands. Running to get a better look, the team realized the wayward visitor was an injured peregrine falcon — the fastest bird in the world. “They saw him fall out of the sky,” Sydney Wildlife Rescue wildlife rehabilitator Jess Crause told The Dodo. “They provided him with water. They hoped he would fly off, but he didn’t.” Unsure what to do, the workers called for expert backup. Soon, Crause was on her way.

Crause lives near the stadium and can usually get there within 10 minutes. But that day, concert crowds paired with poor weather conditions made things difficult. Racing against the clock through the mania, Crause anxiously maneuvered her way in. Finally, she arrived at the scene. Entering the venue, Crause was pleased to meet many curious, easygoing concert attendees.

“The crowd were in a fantastic mood,” Crause said. “[T]hey were all friendly and asking what was in my carrier and reading my vest. They were dressed up and happy, and it was a great vibe.” Since raptors have strong feet and beaks, Crause knew she’d have to be careful handling the bird so that he didn’t hurt himself or others. Crause could tell that the bird, later named Swifty, was stressed and scared. She set out to rescue him as quickly as possible. “Swifty could not fly, so he was not too difficult to contain,” Crause said. “I used a large towel and made sure to cover the body, feet and head.”

Once Swifty was safe in the carrier, Crause made her way out of the venue. Crause was glad that Swifty didn’t seem to have any obvious fractures. However, Swifty was clearly dehydrated and in pain. Crause knew he’d need some time to recover. “I was really glad that he was contained and leaving that environment,” Crause said. “I was relieved he was caught before any music started and before the stadium was at capacity.”

