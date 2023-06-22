How to Celebrate the Dog Who Is Slightly (Ahem, Very) Obsessed With You

Shutterstock

Does your dog get up every time you get up? Do they follow you into the bathroom and wait while you go about your business? Do they always need to be touching you with some part of their body? Well, consider yourself the lucky parent of a Velcro dog — aka a pup who is lovingly obsessed with you. A Velcro dog shouldn't be confused with a dog being clingy or having separation anxiety. What makes a Velcro dog so wonderful is that they're happiest when they're with you — you are their person. It's an indication that they're deeply bonded with you and feel their most content when they're with you. *Cue the happy tears.* If Velcro doggy-ness is central to your pup's personality, there are a handful of ways you can celebrate it to give them the best day ever. Keep reading for activity ideas and tips that will have your dog giving you an open-mouth, tongue-out smile all day long.

Make a cozy spot in the bathroom One of the biggest signs you have a Velcro dog is if they follow you into the bathroom — even if it's at 3 a.m. There's a pretty simple (and sweet) reason for this: They just want to be where you are. If they're going to come along with you, you might as well make the space comfortable for them. Sure, they may end up just curling up at your feet or on the bath mat, but if you have the space, why not set up a little area for them to hang out in? Just the basics will work, like a soft bed and a water bowl.

Have a meal together Velcro dogs also often love to eat their meals within eyeshot of their mom or dad, which makes for a sweet opportunity to "sit down to dinner" together. This may mean eating your breakfast or dinner a little earlier than normal — the cuteness and moment of family bonding will be priceless. When you have a Walmart+ membership, you can get both the groceries for your meal and your dog's food delivered for free from your local store right to your door, often same-day*. All the heavy lifting is done for you, so you can sit down and enjoy the moment with your BFF.

Try out a doggy backpack Another typical Velcro dog trait is wanting to go everywhere with you. Depending on the type of dog you have, how big they are and their comfort levels, a dog backpack could be the key to bringing them on all your adventures. As long as they're secure, comfortable and happy in the backpack, strap 'em in and get moving — it's a great option for those pet parents who love to bike, hike or explore new cities. It's especially convenient for smaller dogs who may get tired but still want to be as close as possible to their human.

Take a solo trip You've heard of a mother-daughter trip — this is the same idea but for pups and their parents. Whether you take a day trip just the two of you or go on a far-flung journey together, it's a sweet bonding moment for an already-bonded pair. Plus, when you have a Walmart+ membership, you’ll get 10 cents off per gallon of gas at over 14,000 Mobil, Exxon, Walmart and Murphy fuel stations nationwide**. Wherever you're going, all you have to do is enjoy each other's company, without worrying about the cost.