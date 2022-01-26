When our pets are in need of urgent care, we'll do just about anything to take the pain away. That was the case for a sweet basset hound named Daisy. The 6-year-old pup was diagnosed with a yeast infection and bacterial overgrowth on her skin after her mom, Linda, noticed rashes on her adorable droopy ears and all over her body. A local veterinarian suggested that Linda take Daisy to the Cornell University Hospital for Animals for special treatment.

While taking care of Daisy's skin issues, the doctors, unfortunately, found a tumor in her mammary glands, which continued to grow and spread. After treating Daisy's skin, the cost of surgery needed to spay and remove the mammary glands weighed heavily on Linda. Thankfully, the veterinarians determined that Daisy's heartbreaking case was one that qualified for funding provided by PetSmart Charities. It was thanks to a two-year, $200,000 grant awarded to The Cornell Small Animal Community Practice to support pets in the area.

The funding was exactly what Daisy needed to have the successful surgery and go home happy that very same day —and her story is not an isolated incident. PetSmart Charities sponsors many beneficial programs, including over 4,000 animal welfare organizations. By donating, you’re personally helping so many pets and their families. Here are three ways PetSmart Charities is making a huge difference and how you can be a part of it.

Help give pets loving homes

Every animal in a shelter deserves to go to a caring family who will shower them with love. PetSmart Charities partners with animal shelters in local communities to facilitate matching pets with loving parents. They also host National Adoption Weeks several times a year, and PetSmart stores share their space for potential adopters to make connections. Your big heart and big effort can help hundreds of animals find their perfect match.

Improve access to veterinary care

Some 50 million pets in the U.S. lack access to veterinary care. For pet parents living in care deserts, as in a community that's more than 30 miles away from the nearest trauma care center, finding affordable care close to home can be difficult. To help with this disconnect, particularly in under-represented communities, PetSmart Charities supports low-cost veterinary clinics and other efforts to help pet parents find affordable care close to home. With more resources, pet parents can continue to enjoy the benefits of giving healthy lives to their furry friends. What’s more, PetSmart Charities has granted over $100 million to support safe and affordable spay and neutering services — also made possible through your donations.

Support pet families when they need it most

With so much uncertainty right now, some families may need help feeding and caring for their pets. PetSmart partners with human-service agencies — including Feeding America, United Way Worldwide, and Meals on Wheels America — to help pet families who are experiencing food or housing insecurities. They also make funds immediately available to partner organizations for disaster response efforts, helping families and their pets stay together through crises including fires, tornadoes, hurricanes, and floods. Through donations from animal lovers everywhere, those families will receive the assistance they need from PetSmart Charities through designated animal welfare first responder partners. You can make a difference in your local community by giving pets the chance to thrive in loving and supportive families and neighborhoods, one donation at a time.