4 min read Cat Hangs Around Hospital So Much He Gets His Very Own Job “He’s got his own ID badge which is identical to our actual staff badges, down to the call codes on the back."

Every day when Chantel Trollip goes to work at her job at a local hospital, she’s greeted by many different coworkers — including Elwood the cat. “I first met Elwood about a year ago. I picked up more hours at the hospital and saw him hanging around more often,” Trollip told The Dodo. “He’s there pretty much every day, if I don’t spot him, my coworkers do. He’s usually either securing the front door waiting for pats or lounging in the bushes nearby soaking up the sun.”

Chloe Ramsden

Trollip and her coworkers aren’t exactly sure where Elwood comes from or who he belongs to, but he’s always seemed perfectly at ease at the hospital. After a while, no one really questioned it anymore, and considered Elwood as just another hospital employee.

Esther Williams

One day, Trollip came into work and spotted Elwood — and immediately noticed that in addition to his collar, he was now also sporting an employee ID badge, which labeled him as part of the security team. She’d been having a bit of a rough start to her day, but seeing that Elwood was no longer just an independent contractor and had been “hired” as a full employee of the hospital quickly turned her whole day around. “He’s got his own ID badge which is identical to our actual staff badges, down to the call codes on the back,” Trollip said.

Even though Elwood is now a full-blown employee, his day-to-day routine hasn’t changed much, as he’s always taken his job very seriously. He’s always liked the attention and head pats he gets, but ultimately he doesn’t have time to cuddle or linger around one group for too long. After all, he’s got a job to do.

Chantel Trollip

“He enjoys a good pat but likes to keep things short and move around a fair bit,” Trollip said. “He is on the security team after all, has to make sure everyone coming and going gets checked.”

Chantel Trollip