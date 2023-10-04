Homeowners See Spikes Sticking Out Of Drain And Realize It's Someone Very Stuck

At East Sussex Wildlife Rescue & Ambulance Service (WRAS), no two rescues are the same. Staff members and volunteers are trained to help many different animals in need, but they can’t always predict what they’re going to run into on any given day. This makes preparing for each unique rescue that much trickier. It’s not just the species that the rescuers have to take into account — it’s the situation the animals find themselves in, too, that sometimes requires immediate improvisation.

That’s exactly what happened the other day when a Good Samaritan called East Sussex WRAS after a worrisome discovery. The homeowner had accidentally left the cover off one of their drain pipes, only to find a lump of spikes lodged inside the next day.

“She was well and truly stuck in the middle of the pipe and, having fully curled up now, has wedged [herself] in,” East Sussex WRAS wrote on Facebook. The drain pipe was already a precarious location for any hedgehog-sized animal to be, but this girl’s plump body, unforgiving spikes and natural instinct to roll herself into a ball made the situation that much worse. Her positioning in the pipe made it impossible to lift her up from above, so Nathan, East Sussex WRAS’s responding rescuer, and the homeowner came up with a spur-of-the-moment plan using tools they had lying around.

You can see their rescue efforts here:

“The [successful] tools included BBQ tongs that had had a bit of DIY, enabling [them] to slide down either side with some string attached,” East Sussex WRAS wrote. They couldn’t dislodge the plump girl from above, so they decided to run the tongs upward from the other side of the drain and gently push her out. A few moments later, the pudgy hedgehog plopped out of the drain. The sweet girl was relieved to finally be free. Nathan drove her straight to East Sussex WRAS, where she received the extra TLC she desperately needed.

“Very wet and cold on arrival back to our center, she was understandably not keen to uncurl,” East Sussex WRAS wrote. “But after some time warming up in an incubator, she was given a [check-over] and was uninjured and running around [just] fine.” The hedgehog spent another 24 hours with her friends at East Sussex WRAS before she was feeling well enough to be released.

Thankfully, the hedgehog returned to the wilderness unharmed and ready to explore more uncharted areas. And, to avoid any future tumbles, the family makes sure to cover the exposed drain pipe now. They love their woodland neighbors, but they hope to never see one stuck on their property again.