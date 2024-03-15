Taped-Up Pet Carrier Tossed Over Fence Held Someone Adorable Inside

A homeowner in Essex, England, was home one afternoon when they saw someone suddenly toss something over their fence and into their yard. Shocked and concerned, they rushed outside and found a taped-up pet carrier sitting at the bottom of the fence — with someone still inside. Huddled up inside the carrier, waiting for someone to help him, was a sweet orange cat. He had no idea what was going on, but, luckily, his rescuer sprang into action.

RSPCA

“The carrier had been taped up and wrapped in a bin bag, and inside the carrier was a bag for life with the cat hiding underneath the bag,” Michael Harrington, an animal rescue officer with the RSPCA, said in a press release. “The kind member of the public took him straight to a vet, where he had a full checkover. Thankfully, he doesn’t have any injuries.”

RSPCA

The sweet cat was given a clean bill of health, but the vet did say that he seemed pretty stressed out by the whole experience, understandably so. He would need time and space to decompress after everything he’d been through.

RSPCA

The cat wasn’t microchipped and wasn’t wearing a collar, but the RSPCA is still determined to find where he came from and who may have abandoned him in such a way. In the meantime, he was taken to Medivet Laindon, who immediately found him a loving foster home.

RSPCA