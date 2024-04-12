Homeowner Hears Screaming Outside — Then Finds Someone Hiding Under Her Car

The other day, just before midnight, an Adams County Pet Rescue (ACPR) staff member was letting her dogs out one last time before bed when an alarming sound rang out from her driveway. “[S]he heard screaming coming from the yard, and she knew it wasn’t human,” ACPR wrote on Facebook, “so she headed out to see what was happening.” The full-time rescuer, Kaitlyn, followed the screams to her car, unsure of whom she might find. When she bent down to look underneath the vehicle, she was shocked to see a scared, fluffy puppy staring back at her. “She found a puppy hiding under the car but couldn’t reach [her],” ACPR wrote. “The pup decided [she] was terrorized and needed to move fast.”

Facebook/Adams County Pet Rescue

The puppy bolted from beneath the car, sending Kaitlyn on a foot chase around her property. Despite the darkness, Kaitlyn followed closely behind the pup, never losing sight of her. “She needed to make quick decisions so [the puppy] didn’t head out into the night and not be found,” ACPR wrote. Thankfully, the puppy didn’t stray far from Kaitlyn’s property. She looped around the house a few times instead of bolting toward nearby fields. At one point, the rescuer lost her sandals in the pursuit but kept running after the pup barefoot, determined to save her. After a few laps around the house, Kaitlyn was able to recruit some help in catching the pup. Eventually, the Good Samaritans cornered the pup and gently but triumphantly scooped her up.

Facebook/Adams County Pet Rescue

As soon as the pup was safe, Kaitlyn called her friends at ACPR to let them know the sweet girl would be stopping by soon. “When Kaitlyn calls at 11 p.m. … I always know it’s something interesting happening and I better answer,” ACPR wrote. “When she’s breathless, I know it’s going to be [something] real exciting, and, of course, it was.” The rest of the staff at ACPR welcomed the dog, later named Primavera with tons of hugs and kisses.

Facebook/Adams County Pet Rescue

Even though the scared girl was found screaming in Kaitlyn’s yard, the medical team determined she was injury-free and overall healthy. She was soon cleared for foster care and found the most amazing temporary home. “Primavera has come a long [way] from being a scared-to-death puppy found at 11 p.m. … to riding around in a puppy buggy with her foster mom, Tammy,” ACPR wrote in a Facebook update.

Facebook/Adams County Pet Rescue

Since going into foster care, Primavera’s life has changed completely. While she’s still searching for a forever home, she’s made many improvements that she can’t wait to share with her permanent family. “Primavera is almost potty trained now!” ACPR wrote. “She loves chasing balls, chew toys, carrying her stuffies around and hanging out in the back yard. She’s very social now and wants to be where the people are.”

Facebook/Adams County Pet Rescue

The folks at ACPR, especially Kaitlyn, can’t wait to see Primavera go off to her next chapter. But for now, they remain grateful that the sweet girl knew just who to go to for help. “We are pretty happy that she knew which house to find in the dark,” ACPR wrote.