Homeowner Hears A 'Commotion' — Then Notices Someone In Her Jacuzzi

With temperatures soaring across much of the United States, finding relief from the heat is as important as ever. Fortunately for this furry California local, he discovered a way to cool off in style.

On Friday, authorities from the Burbank Police Department received word that a trespasser had helped himself into a woman’s backyard. The homeowner had been alerted by the sound of a "commotion" and, upon peeking outside, saw the uninvited guest. “[H]ere he was, just having fun in the jacuzzi,” homeowner Diana Lewis told KTLA News. “Very happy.” Even after the cops arrived, the bear continued to chill — his arm resting cooly on the pool’s edge as if nothing was amiss.

Before long, Lewis said, the bear made his way out of the jacuzzi and over her fence before settling in a nearby tree. For the homeowner, having a bear drop by to use her facilities wasn’t such a big deal at all. But she did acknowledge that bears shouldn’t be encouraged to hang out so close to where people live. “I get it,” she said.