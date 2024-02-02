Homeowner Enters Pantry And Finds Rare, ‘Raccoon-Like’ Animal Staring Back

What seemed like an average day recently turned into a rescue mission for one Colorado homeowner when they entered their kitchen pantry and found an unfamiliar pair of eyes peeking out from behind a shelf.

Greenwood Wildlife Rehabilitation Center

The homeowner quickly contacted an expert, doing their best to describe the mystery animal huddled in the cabinet. “Longmont Animal Control responded to a call regarding a ‘raccoon-like’ animal,” Greenwood Wildlife Rehabilitation Center wrote in a Facebook post about the event.

Animal control personnel safely contained the fluffy intruder and brought him to Greenwood Wildlife Rehabilitation Center for further assessment. When they finally met their new guest, Greenwood staff couldn’t believe their eyes. The pantry stowaway was a rare and elusive ring-tailed cat. “It was such a surprise,” Greenwood Wildlife Rehabilitation Center community relations manager Mysti Tatro told The Dodo. “We have only had one other in our 42-year history!”

According to Tatro, though ring-tailed cats are native to Colorado, they usually prefer canyon habitats over urban settings. Despite their name, these whiskered animals are actually members of the raccoon family. Much like raccoons, ring-tailed cats are nocturnal, making them very difficult to spot in the wild.

Greenwood staff evaluated the ring-tailed cat for injuries and soon determined that he was ready to return to his home in the wild. They chose the perfect secluded habitat nearby, flush with gaping canyon walls and plentiful water sources.

