Homeowner Discovers Someone Unexpected Dozing Peacefully On Their Patio

Last week, a homeowner in San Francisco awoke to find an unexpected guest dozing peacefully on their patio. The furry visitor had evidently noticed the patio furniture’s soft pillows and cushions, determining it to be the perfect place for a snooze. He’d hit the sleepy-time jackpot with that cozy spot — and he seemed to know it.

Though the homeowner may have thought at first that the sleeping animal was a neighborhood dog, a closer look revealed that he was, in fact, a wild coyote. “The animal was reluctant to move when the resident approached,” Animal Care & Control Officer Mullen wrote in a post. Fearing something might be wrong with the coyote, the homeowner called for help.

When Mullen arrived to assess the situation, she found the coyote to be just fine. Apparently, he was just really sleepy. “I approached the coyote and started talking to him, telling him that it was time to get up,” Mullen wrote. “He looked at me, got up, took a big stretch and made his way to the edge of the yard.”

The home backs up to a wooded area, so the coyote was able to safely move on to find a more appropriate place to finish his rest. “He was moving appropriately and did not appear sick or injured,” Mullen wrote.

Despite being a relatively dense urban area, San Francisco is thought to be home to around one hundred coyotes, thriving alongside humans while usually keeping out of sight.