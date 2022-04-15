Homeless Teen Reunites With Beloved Dog At Shelter After They Find A Home — Together

Kris Robinson was sitting in the front office of Senatobia-Tate County Animal Shelter when she noticed someone walking across the yard. A young man was crossing the lawn with a dog following closely behind. “He told the dog to stay outside, and she just sat down,” Robinson, acting director of the shelter, told The Dodo. “He came in and said, ‘I’m wondering if you could take my dog.’”

Senatobia-Tate County Animal Shelter

Robinson explained that the shelter was full, but she could see the teen needed help — and a little bit of luck. “His head kinda dropped, and he said, ‘I don’t have a place to live. I live under a bridge right now, and I just can’t afford to take care of her … When I leave to go and try to find work, I hope that she stays and so far she’s been there when I come back, but I’m just worried about her.’” Robinson could see how attached the dog, named Jada, was to her dad, so she took down his information and had him fill out a relinquishment form. “She really clung to him, he was kind of stepping around, and she was clinging to his leg,” Robinson said. “She’d get real close to him and sit down — she was scared.”

Dodo Shows Foster Diaries Scared Pittie Gets So Happy When He Meets This Guy And His Pack Of Dogs

Senatobia-Tate County Animal Shelter

The teen left a bag of dog food with the shelter, and as he walked away, Robinson could see him wiping his face. Robinson brought Jada into the office to decompress, but it was clear she was confused why her dad wasn’t there. “She climbed up on one of the chairs and looked out the window,” Robinson said. “I went in the back to do some cleaning and when I checked on her, I saw her just laying there with her food.”

Senatobia-Tate County Animal Shelter

By the next day, Jada was feeling a bit more comfortable around Robinson, but Robinson knew that nobody would ever take the place of Jada’s dad. She decided to post the dog’s story on Facebook to drum up a bit of community support. But she never anticipated the attention her post would get. “I wanted to point out what this kid did and his character,” Robinson said. “He didn’t ask for anything for himself — he just wanted to make sure that [Jada] was OK.”

Senatobia-Tate County Animal Shelter

Soon, offers were pouring in from all over the country to foster the dog, but Robinson knew they could do better. Robinson reached out to a local family who volunteered to take in both the teen and his dog, but the young man was hesitant about accepting the offer. “I had made contact with him and said, ‘Look, these people want to help you,’” Robinson said. “He said, ‘What do you mean? Do they want to adopt her? Can I come see her first?’ And I said, ‘No, buddy, they want to help you.’”

Senatobia-Tate County Animal Shelter

When the teen returned to the shelter with the family to pick up Jada, their reunion couldn’t be more joy-filled. “She ran up to him and jumped up on him,” Robinson said. “He was just loving on her, and had a big ol’ smile on his face.”

Senatobia-Tate County Animal Shelter