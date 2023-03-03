Homeless Pittie Smiles At Everyone He Meets Hoping They’ll Adopt Him

Abandoned in a courtyard in New York, Donnie wandered alone for two days, unsure of where to go. When he was finally rescued and brought to the Animal Care Center (ACC) in Brooklyn, the sweet pup knew he had something to prove. Despite what his 62-pound stature might have some people believe, Donnie needed everyone to know that he’s just a big mushball. “Some of our biggest dogs are also the biggest, mushiest babies!” Manisha Shah, an ACC volunteer, told The Dodo. “It's so sweet and silly that they don't realize their own size, or that most people are probably afraid of them!”

At first, Donnie was a bit nervous to be in a new place. But eventually, he began to warm up. In no time, he was smiling at everyone who walked by. “He was a bit on the fearful and nervous side when he came in, which is totally understandable,” Shah said. “It feels extra special, though, when a dog like Donny trusts you.”

Shah, who helps run Boroughbred in Brooklyn, an Instagram account that advocates for dogs at Brooklyn ACC, made a video about Donnie to help him get adopted. “When I started petting this big mush-ball, he softly stood up and leaned in while thanking me with lots of kisses,” the post’s caption reads.