Historical Reenactors Stop Everything After Finding A Tiny Family In The Woods

When Michael Hammond and his fellow historical reenactors with The Tiger Light Guard planned for a weekend in the woods, they packed their usual items. Expecting to run through a Civil War-era scenario, the men filled their bags with only things that soldiers would have in the 1800s. Normally, that’s all they would need to execute their plans, but this time, an unexpected discovery left them supply-less while desperately trying to save lives. “We had just established picket duty Saturday morning … when one of the sergeants came walking back saying [that] one of the soldiers found a cat,” Hammond told The Dodo. “According to the soldier that found her, she was meowing very loudly, which caused him to go looking for her. The kitten was completely soaked and meowing very sadly.”

The soldiers knew it had rained heavily overnight from the wet wood they were trying to burn, but they had no idea a little kitten was also caught in the storm. Luckily, some of the men had experience with animal rescues and knew just what to do. “Without thinking, the captain grabbed his dry blanket and wrapped the kitten in it then set her by the fire,” Hammond said. “The kitten calmed down once she realized she was in a dry blanket and getting warm by the fire.”

The men were tending to their new friend when, suddenly, another soldier burst in with more surprising news. “The sergeant returned shouting they’d found two more kittens,” Hammond said. “That’s when we realized these kittens must have been dropped off. Had they been feral kittens raised by a feral mother, there would have been no way they would have stuck around. These cats would have been smart enough to get out of the rain had they been feral.”

The soldiers dried the kittens and set them down by the fire to warm up. They only had food eaten by Civil War soldiers on hand, so they fed the litter tiny bits of raw and dried meat. They didn’t have bowls, but they used all the equipment they had. “There were puddles on some of our gear, and we put them next to it, but they wouldn’t drink,” Hammond said. “Another soldier had a tin bowl almost like a pet dish. We filled it with water, and they flocked to it like they knew that's where water comes from.”

When they were sufficiently full and hydrated, the soldiers came up with a plan for taking care of them until their scenario was over the following day. “Once we fed them and watered them, they warmed up to us pretty well,” Hammond said. “We were concerned about them running off again, but we all took turns watching them. When we would have to go do demonstrations or skirmish, there was another reenactor in a different unit that would watch them when we were doing stuff away from camp.“

Usually, nothing can tear the soldiers away from their events, but with a tiny litter of kittens in tow, they had to break the rules. “Leaving from an event is a forbidden thing, but the captain left and got some kitten food,” Hammond said. “When we were in camp, they slept in an ammunition box lined with a wool blanket. Every chance we were in camp, they were out and being handled. They were really sweet kittens.”

The group of reenactors fell instantly in love with the kittens, and when the weekend was over, they knew they couldn’t part from the little ones. “We debated walking through the civilian camp asking if anyone wanted a kitten, but, ultimately, they went home with the soldiers that had adopted them for the weekend,” Hammond said. “The first kitten found is now the mascot for our group and will be brought out to our non-battle events.”

