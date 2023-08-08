Hikers Scramble Up Mountain When They See Who's On The Trail Ahead
"Crazy encounter" 😱
When it comes to hitting the trails in the great outdoors, it’s important to follow the rules of good hiking etiquette — like being mindful of one’s surroundings, sharing the path with fellow trekkers and respecting wildlife along the way.
Recently, one group of hikers found themselves in a situation that called for all three.
This week, TikTok user Postcards From Carrie shared some thrilling footage from a hike through Glacier National Park, in Montana.
While about to round a corner along a mountain path, Carrie and her party spotted another group approaching — a pair of hooved hikers who seemed a bit less willing to share the trail. In fact, for them, butting heads is a way of life.
“Crazy encounter we had with two bighorn sheep,” Carrie wrote, adding: “We had to climb the side of the mountain to let them pass.”
Here’s that moment on video:
Normally, park-goers are advised to give bighorn sheep at least 25 feet of distance, but in this case, they appeared to have little choice about the closeness of their encounter. But thanks to the hikers’ willingness to yield the trail to the passing rams, the moment ended without incident.
"It is definitely a memory that will stick with myself and my family forever," Carrie told The Dodo. "It was pretty amazing!"