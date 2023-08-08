Hikers Scramble Up Mountain When They See Who's On The Trail Ahead

When it comes to hitting the trails in the great outdoors, it’s important to follow the rules of good hiking etiquette — like being mindful of one’s surroundings, sharing the path with fellow trekkers and respecting wildlife along the way. Recently, one group of hikers found themselves in a situation that called for all three.

This week, TikTok user Postcards From Carrie shared some thrilling footage from a hike through Glacier National Park, in Montana. While about to round a corner along a mountain path, Carrie and her party spotted another group approaching — a pair of hooved hikers who seemed a bit less willing to share the trail. In fact, for them, butting heads is a way of life. “Crazy encounter we had with two bighorn sheep,” Carrie wrote, adding: “We had to climb the side of the mountain to let them pass.” Here’s that moment on video: