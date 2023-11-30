Hikers Notice Someone Hiding In The Trees And End Up Solving A Mystery

Two hikers were out exploring Meyers Ranch Park in Colorado when they noticed someone furry hiding in some trees nearby. They went to take a closer look — and discovered a terrified injured dog cowering in the forest. “They noticed that there were no other hikers around, so they were concerned that the dog was alone in the woods,” Jacki Kelley, public information officer at Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, told The Dodo.

The hikers were far from the trailhead and weren’t sure what to do. They tried carrying the dog down the mountain, but she was too scared and started to freak out. Instead, one of the hikers stayed behind with her while the other one hiked three miles to find help. They called the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office along with animal control, who met the hiker at the bottom of the trail, and they all hiked back together to work on getting the dog to safety.

While all of this was going on, one of the park rangers remembered seeing a lost dog poster in the park over a month ago. Animal control contacted the number on the flyer — and discovered that the dog’s name was Nova, and she had a worried mom who’d been searching for her for two months. The group of dedicated rescuers were able to befriend Nova using some treats and secure her safely. They all worked together to carry her down the mountain — where Nova’s mom, Robynne Simons-Sealy, was waiting for her.

“[She] was beyond ecstatic to have her dog found alive,” Kelley said. It turns out Nova, a service dog in training, got spooked while out shopping with her mom and slipped out of her harness. Neighbors helped her mom search and the pup was spotted several times, but no one was ever able to secure her.