Hiker Stops Dead In His Tracks As 'Monster' Alligator Crosses Path

The other day, Ken Bergquist decided to take a hike along the Circle B nature reserve in Florida. Having been there many times before, Bergquist knew there was a good chance he’d spot some alligators lounging in the reserve’s streams and marshes. “I’ve seen many in the water or laying in the sun,” Bergquist told The Dodo. “I've been going to Circle B for about a year and a half, two or three times a week.”

Ken Bergquist

There was something Bergquist hadn’t expected to see, however. The reserve’s most massive alligator — named Fabio — out for a stroll.

While Bergquist and others looked on, the massive animal emerged from the water to cross their path. “He’s a monster — 12 feet long. Maybe a few inches more,” Bergquist said. “This was my first time seeing him walking. He’s like a dinosaur!” Bergquist captured that stunning moment on video:

For Bergquist, spotting Fabio’s incredible heft on display was nothing short of humbling. “It’s always incredible to see [an alligator] cross, but one like Fabio is just awe inspiring,” Bergquist said. “He's definitely at the top of the food chain.”

