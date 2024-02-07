Hiker Hears 'Dinosaur' Noise And Finds Someone Huge Struggling In Forest
“He was very frightened …”
Recently, on his daily walk through Long Island, New York’s Massapequa Park, an older man noticed something strange. Someone was tangled in a cluster of vines and thorns up ahead. The animal seemed distressed, and his desperate cries echoed through the trees.
Getting a closer look, the man realized the animal was a blue heron. Heartbroken for the bird, the man contacted local wildlife rescuer Karenlynn Stracher for help.
Arriving at the scene, Stracher also noticed the bird’s unique cry.
“They sound like dinosaurs!” Stracher wrote in a TikTok post about the rescue.
Stracher carefully got to work untangling the bird’s long, feathered wings.
“He was very frightened but started to calm down somewhat as I freed him,” Stracher told The Dodo.
Finally out of the vines, Stracher moved the bird into a carrier and transported him to Sweetbriar Nature Center for further assessment.
Thanks to one man’s keen eye, this wild bird is free from the thorny glen once keeping him down.