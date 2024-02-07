Hiker Hears 'Dinosaur' Noise And Finds Someone Huge Struggling In Forest

Recently, on his daily walk through Long Island, New York’s Massapequa Park, an older man noticed something strange. Someone was tangled in a cluster of vines and thorns up ahead. The animal seemed distressed, and his desperate cries echoed through the trees.

Getting a closer look, the man realized the animal was a blue heron. Heartbroken for the bird, the man contacted local wildlife rescuer Karenlynn Stracher for help.