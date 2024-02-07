Hiker Hears 'Dinosaur' Noise And Finds Someone Huge Struggling In Forest

“He was very frightened …”

By Maeve Dunigan

Published on 2/7/2024 at 11:30 AM

Recently, on his daily walk through Long Island, New York’s Massapequa Park, an older man noticed something strange. Someone was tangled in a cluster of vines and thorns up ahead. The animal seemed distressed, and his desperate cries echoed through the trees.

Getting a closer look, the man realized the animal was a blue heron. Heartbroken for the bird, the man contacted local wildlife rescuer Karenlynn Stracher for help.

heron
TikTok/wildliferehab_kl

Arriving at the scene, Stracher also noticed the bird’s unique cry.

“They sound like dinosaurs!” Stracher wrote in a TikTok post about the rescue.

Stracher carefully got to work untangling the bird’s long, feathered wings.

“He was very frightened but started to calm down somewhat as I freed him,” Stracher told The Dodo.

bird stuck
TikTok/wildliferehab_kl

Finally out of the vines, Stracher moved the bird into a carrier and transported him to Sweetbriar Nature Center for further assessment.

woman holding bird
TikTok/wildliferehab_kl

Thanks to one man’s keen eye, this wild bird is free from the thorny glen once keeping him down.

To help other animals like this bird, make a donation to Karenlynn Stracher.