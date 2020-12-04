3 min read Hidden Cameras Capture So Many Animals Using A Bridge Built Just For Them “It's working!” ❤️️

A porcupine and a bear don’t usually have a lot in common — but in Utah, they both have the same commute across Interstate 80. The busy six-lane highway can be treacherous for wildlife, so the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources came up with a simple plan to reduce traffic accidents and protect the area’s furrier residents.

Facebook/Utah Division of Wildlife Resources

In December of 2018, the Parley's Canyon wildlife overpass officially opened — a bridge solely for animals, covered in rocks, logs and boulders. Animals typically need time to adjust to changes in their environment, and officials believed it would take years before the bridge was used. But the animals were clearly grateful for the alternative option and researchers saw unexpected success almost overnight.

Facebook/Utah Division of Wildlife Resources

The Utah Department of Transportation and Utah State University monitor the “traffic” on the overpass via a hidden camera — and were pleasantly surprised when they saw how many lives it has saved in 2020.

Facebook/Utah Division of Wildlife Resources

In a video released in November, moose, deer, bears, porcupines, squirrels, bobcats and raccoons mosey across the pebbled walkway, gaining safe passage to new territory and feeding grounds. You can see all the animals the bridge has saved here: