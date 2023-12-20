Hidden Camera Catches Fuzzy Animals Using Rope Bridges To Get To Safety

In Ku-ring-gai Council, in New South Wales, Australia, beautiful native wildlife teems around suburban infrastructure. When Dr. Tracey Russell noticed a number of possums falling victim to busy roadways in the area, including Lady Game Drive, the concerned animal advocate began to wonder if there might be a safer way for possums to cross the road.

With help from Dr. Nigel Weston, the team designed two rope bridges and installed them over the busy highway in hopes that local wildlife would start using them.

Soon, remote solar-powered cameras revealed a wonderful outcome — many possums were traveling over the bridge.