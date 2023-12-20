Hidden Camera Catches Fuzzy Animals Using Rope Bridges To Get To Safety
They knew exactly what to do.
In Ku-ring-gai Council, in New South Wales, Australia, beautiful native wildlife teems around suburban infrastructure. When Dr. Tracey Russell noticed a number of possums falling victim to busy roadways in the area, including Lady Game Drive, the concerned animal advocate began to wonder if there might be a safer way for possums to cross the road.
With help from Dr. Nigel Weston, the team designed two rope bridges and installed them over the busy highway in hopes that local wildlife would start using them.
Soon, remote solar-powered cameras revealed a wonderful outcome — many possums were traveling over the bridge.
“The team were absolutely thrilled to have the confirmation that both species of possums — ringtail possums and brushtail possums — are frequently using both of the rope bridges,” a council spokesperson told The Dodo.
Not every possum used the bridge in exactly the same way, but all of them made it across just fine.
“Some navigate inside, others on top, ensuring safe passage over the road,” Ku-ring-gai Council wrote in a Facebook post.
Baby possums — or joeys — could be seen clinging to their mothers' backs, surely happy to be helped across the noisy highway.
Ku-ring-gai Council isn't the only place installing wildlife-friendly bridges. In Cockburn, Australia, many possums can be found navigating rope bridges over Beeliar Drive in order to access lakes in the area.
The success of these projects is an encouraging reminder that when community members care about the welfare of their local wildlife, amazing innovation can occur, and countless lives can be saved.