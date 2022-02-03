Hero Rooster Saves The Day When His Girlfriend Is Attacked By A Hawk

Don’t you dare call this bird “chicken.”

Dramatic footage has emerged showing the moment a hawk arrived outside a farm’s chicken coop in search of an easy meal — and got anything but it. Although the chicken run area is protected by fencing, the bird of prey managed to enter through a small opening, setting his sights on an unsuspecting hen within.

But at the moment when all seemed lost for the hen, a feathered hero emerged and saved the day: