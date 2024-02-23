Hero Dog Leaps To Defense Of Kids During Scary Scene In 'Jurassic Park'

Meet Bosco — a particularly valiant pup who’s not one to back down to any kind of threat, real or imagined. Or extinct, for that matter.

Unlike some dogs, who couldn’t seem to care less about the moving images on a television screen, Bosco doesn’t simply notice the TV. Bosco gets into it, big time. But during one recent screening of the film “Jurassic Park” at home, Bosco proved that he’s more than just a canine cinephile. He’s something of a hero, too.

During one of the film’s scariest scenes, in which two of the younger characters find themselves trapped in a room with velociraptors, Bosco’s investment in the plot suddenly turned a bit more personal. Seeing the kids on screen in imminent danger of those prehistoric threats, Bosco leapt to their defense — showing quite remarkable understanding of the terrifying, albeit fictional, situation at hand. Here’s footage of that moment: