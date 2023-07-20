Hero Dog Earns All The 'Good Boys' After Saving Family From House Fire

Way to go, Champ! 👏👏

By Stephen Messenger

Published on 7/20/2023 at 5:30 PM

There’s no doubt that this dog named Champ has always been a good boy — but in light of recent events, he now easily ranks among the very goodest.

In the wee hours of the morning on Thursday, a fire broke out in the basement of a house in Ontario, Canada. The homeowners were all asleep at the time, tragically unaware of the impending danger.

Fortunately for them, however, there was someone inside who noticed: Champ.

As the home filled with smoke and the flames began to spread, the brave pup leapt into action — making sure his sleeping family woke up in time to escape.

“Champ saves the day!” Ontario Provincial Police wrote in a post. “[He] alerted his owners and everyone made it to safety […] What a good boy!”

Afterwards, firefighters arrived and were able to extinguish the blaze. But the singing of praises for Champ didn’t end there.

The humble hero that morning has since been showered with a heaping helping of “good boys” from strangers online — well-deserved accolades from an adoring public.

“What a good, good boy! Way to go, Champ!” one commenter wrote.

“Champ, you are awesome,” another added.

And it's true.

While the cause of the fire is still under investigation, authorities are using the opportunity to remind people about fire safety — noting how things could have gone tragically different had the hero dog not been there.

"Not everyone has a Champ. Smoke alarms are a key part of a home fire escape plan," the Huntsville/Lake of Bays Fire Department wrote. "When there is a fire, smoke spreads fast. Working smoke alarms will give you early warning so you can get out quickly. Check your smoke [and] carbon monoxide alarms today!"

