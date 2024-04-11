Hero Cat Rushes Toward Accident Scene 'Determined To Help' First Responders

Earlier this month, Colorado’s South Metro Fire Rescue (SMFR) responded to a serious car accident on a busy interstate. First responders flooded the scene and immediately got to work helping those in need. While firefighters worked on the vehicles and paramedics tended to patients, an unexpected hero appeared — and he was eager to assist. “A helper cat appeared on scene, and the safety officer tried explaining that humans had the situation under control, but the cat was determined to help anyway,” SMFR wrote on Facebook.

Facebook/South Metro Fire Rescue

The stray cat strolled around the car accident scene, looking for ways he could help. After receiving comforting head pats from the firefighters, the cat walked over to an ambulance, which instantly piqued his curiosity. “He got in the back of an ambulance, but paramedic firefighters had more medical training, and the patient didn’t need feline support,” SMFR wrote. “His next idea was to drive the ambulance to the hospital, and, while the chief did enjoy that suggestion, driving probably wasn’t the best idea either.”

Facebook/South Metro Fire Rescue

As thankful as they were for the cat’s help, the firefighters knew his presence on the highway wasn’t safe. They carefully scooped him up, placed him in a pet carrier and set him up in one of their cars, where he could stay warm. You can check out more pictures of his adventure here:

Before long, firefighters cleared the accident scene and shuttled the sweet cat to Dumb Friends League (DFL) in nearby Castle Rock, hoping he’d find a forever home soon. Two weeks later, a familiar face walked through the shelter’s doors searching for the brave cat. Firefighter Andrew Becker, who’d responded to the accident as part of the hazmat team, couldn’t stop thinking about the cat after meeting him. The vibrant boy captured everyone’s attention that day, but Becker felt especially connected to him. “The cat was instantly, like, friendly and wanted all the pets …” Becker said in a Facebook video posted by DFL. “At that point, I knew … I [wanted] to take this cat home with me."

Facebook/Dumb Friends League

Becker couldn’t wait to reunite with the cat, whom he named Hazi in honor of his help on the hazmat team. And Hazi was equally thrilled to be back in Becker’s arms. After signing the adoption papers, Becker and Hazi waved goodbye to their friends at DFL and set off on their new adventure together. You can watch Hazi’s adoption video here:

Hazi has since settled into his new home swimmingly, where he’s constantly cuddling or playing with his mom, dad and siblings. And, of course, he remains on the lookout for any crises around the house that might require a helping hand. The hero cat hasn’t responded to any more car accidents since, but he’ll always be remembered by SMFR as the best feline first responder in the area and the sweetest boy ever.