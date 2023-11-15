Here's Why You Should Get Your Pet A DNA Test For The Holidays
There's so much to discover 🧬️🧪️
As the end of the year gets closer and holiday shopping goes into full swing, it’s important to remember your furry friends when you’re making your list of what presents to buy. What does your dog or cat need this year? Besides lots of treats, there’s one unconventional stocking stuffer you may want to consider gifting to the family pet: a DNA test.
Learning the mix of breeds that make up your rescue dog or cat can be fun and informative. Here's a few reasons to give it a try:
- A DNA test can help you learn the “why” behind your pet’s appearance, and his unique features and quirks. Basepaws, one of the leading companies for pet DNA tests, has a database of over 21 cat breeds and 200 dog breeds. You may be shocked by the results ...
- DNA tests can be a great way to learn more about your pet's health and avoid future surprises. Basepaws has over 45 health markers for cats and over 280 for dogs, so you can better prepare yourself for diseases or conditions your pet may be genetically predisposed to.
- Companies like Basepaws also offer information on your pet's dental health to help keep his teeth happy and healthy for years to come.
- Testing your pet's DNA is easy and can be done in just a few steps.
- The wealth of knowledge you'll gain from the testing will help bring you closer to your pet and give you all the tools you need to make sure they're always getting the best possible care.
If you want to find out all of this and more, Basepaws is a great company to go to for your DNA test needs. They're currently offering some massive deals you won’t want to miss:
Early Black Friday Deals (11/1 - 11/21, discount auto applies, no coupon code needed)
Cat DNA Test: $70 off at $89 (original price: $159)
Dog DNA Test: $60 off at $89 (original price: $149)
The secret to unlocking mysteries about your dog or cat lies in a pet DNA test. Happy discovering!