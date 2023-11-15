Here's Why You Should Get Your Pet A DNA Test For The Holidays

As the end of the year gets closer and holiday shopping goes into full swing, it’s important to remember your furry friends when you’re making your list of what presents to buy. What does your dog or cat need this year? Besides lots of treats, there’s one unconventional stocking stuffer you may want to consider gifting to the family pet: a DNA test.

Learning the mix of breeds that make up your rescue dog or cat can be fun and informative. Here's a few reasons to give it a try: