Here's What Each US State's Dog Would Look Like, According To AI

Check out the "Liberty Bagel Stealer" 😂

By Caitlin Jill Anders

Published on 2/14/2024 at 5:55 PM

Lots of U.S. states have a designated something or other — birds, flowers, fruits, nuts, desserts. But only a handful of states have an official dog, which seems like such a missed opportunity.

To fix this, PetLab Co. recently had AI generate images of what each state’s dog would look like, and the results are incredible. The designs take into account each state’s history, culture, geography and wildlife. Some of the state dogs are completely unexpected, and some are right on the nose (we’re looking at you, Idaho).

“Each dog feels like a great homage to their namesake and illustrates the individuality of each,” a spokesperson from PetLab Co. said in a press release. “Surprisingly, many of the dogs AI created look like medium to large breeds, with only a few of the states represented by small dogs. This doesn’t seem to correlate to the geographic scale of each area, as Texas’ pup is among the smallest created.”

Regardless of how people feel about each state’s representative, they’re all incredibly cute and look proud to be from their given state. Here’s the list:

Alabama: Alabamian Hound

PetLab Co.

Alaska: Alaskan Wilderness Husky

PetLab Co.

Arizona: Desert Sun Hound

PetLab Co.

Arkansas: Southern Comfort Hound

PetLab Co.

California: Golden Coast Surfer

PetLab Co.

Colorado: Rocky Mountain Explorer

PetLab Co.

Connecticut: The New England Charm Terrier

PetLab Co.

Delaware: Delaware Dunes Hound

PetLab Co.

Florida: The Sunshine State Retriever

PetLab Co.

Georgia: Southern Charm Setter

PetLab Co.

Hawaii: Aloha Breeze Hound

PetLab Co.

Idaho: Pomo-Spud

PetLab Co.

Illinois: Prairie Pioneer Terrier

PetLab Co.

Indiana: Hoosier Bat Terrier

PetLab Co.

Iowa: Heartland Harmony Retriever

PetLab Co.

Kansas: Prairie Pride Shepherd

PetLab Co.

Kentucky: Bluegrass Gentlehound

PetLab Co.

Louisiana: Bayou Breeze Setter

PetLab Co.

Maine: Lobster Bay Corgi

PetLab Co.

Maryland: Chesapeake Bay Retriever

PetLab Co.

Massachusetts: Bay State Boston Terrier

PetLab Co.

Michigan: Great Lakes Explorer

PetLab Co.

Minnesota: North Star Nordic

PetLab Co.

Mississippi: Magnolia Hound

PetLab Co.

Missouri: Little Ozark Explorer

PetLab Co.

Montana: Big Sky Shepherd

PetLab Co.

Nebraska: Plains Pioneer Hound

PetLab Co.

Nevada: Desert Mirage Hound

PetLab Co.

New Hampshire: Granite State Setter

PetLab Co.

New Jersey: Garden State Bull

PetLab Co.

New Mexico: Desert Sun Saluki

PetLab Co.

New York: Liberty Bagel Stealer

PetLab Co.

North Carolina: Tar Heel Wolf

PetLab Co.

North Dakota: Prairie Winds Shepherd

PetLab Co.

Ohio: Buckeye Breeze Hound

PetLab Co.

Oklahoma: Sooner Prairie Hound

PetLab Co.

Oregon: Cascade Mountain Explorer

PetLab Co.

Pennsylvania: Keystone Ridgeback

PetLab Co.

Rhode Island: Ocean State Seafarer

PetLab Co.

South Carolina: Southern Palmetto Hound

PetLab Co.

South Dakota: Prairie Spirit Collie

PetLab Co.

Tennessee: Volunteer Ridgeback

PetLab Co.

Texas: Lone Star Loyalist

PetLab Co.

Utah: Desert Summit Hound

PetLab Co.

Vermont: Green Mountain Companion

PetLab Co.

Virginia: Colonial Heritage Hound

PetLab Co.

Washington: Cascade Canine

PetLab Co.

West Virginia: Appalachian Mountaineer

PetLab Co.

Wisconsin: Dairyland Retriever

PetLab Co.

Wyoming: Frontier Explorer

PetLab Co.

All of these “breeds” are wonderful, but our favorite breed will always be rescue. Some states have actually claimed shelter dogs as their state dog, which is the smartest choice they’ll ever make.