Here's What Each US State's Dog Would Look Like, According To AI

Lots of U.S. states have a designated something or other — birds, flowers, fruits, nuts, desserts. But only a handful of states have an official dog, which seems like such a missed opportunity.

To fix this, PetLab Co. recently had AI generate images of what each state’s dog would look like, and the results are incredible. The designs take into account each state’s history, culture, geography and wildlife. Some of the state dogs are completely unexpected, and some are right on the nose (we’re looking at you, Idaho).

“Each dog feels like a great homage to their namesake and illustrates the individuality of each,” a spokesperson from PetLab Co. said in a press release. “Surprisingly, many of the dogs AI created look like medium to large breeds, with only a few of the states represented by small dogs. This doesn’t seem to correlate to the geographic scale of each area, as Texas’ pup is among the smallest created.”

Regardless of how people feel about each state’s representative, they’re all incredibly cute and look proud to be from their given state. Here’s the list: