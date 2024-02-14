Here's What Each US State's Dog Would Look Like, According To AI
Check out the "Liberty Bagel Stealer" 😂
Lots of U.S. states have a designated something or other — birds, flowers, fruits, nuts, desserts. But only a handful of states have an official dog, which seems like such a missed opportunity.
To fix this, PetLab Co. recently had AI generate images of what each state’s dog would look like, and the results are incredible. The designs take into account each state’s history, culture, geography and wildlife. Some of the state dogs are completely unexpected, and some are right on the nose (we’re looking at you, Idaho).
“Each dog feels like a great homage to their namesake and illustrates the individuality of each,” a spokesperson from PetLab Co. said in a press release. “Surprisingly, many of the dogs AI created look like medium to large breeds, with only a few of the states represented by small dogs. This doesn’t seem to correlate to the geographic scale of each area, as Texas’ pup is among the smallest created.”
Regardless of how people feel about each state’s representative, they’re all incredibly cute and look proud to be from their given state. Here’s the list:
Alabama: Alabamian Hound
Alaska: Alaskan Wilderness Husky
Arizona: Desert Sun Hound
Arkansas: Southern Comfort Hound
California: Golden Coast Surfer
Colorado: Rocky Mountain Explorer
Connecticut: The New England Charm Terrier
Delaware: Delaware Dunes Hound
Florida: The Sunshine State Retriever
Georgia: Southern Charm Setter
Hawaii: Aloha Breeze Hound
Idaho: Pomo-Spud
Illinois: Prairie Pioneer Terrier
Indiana: Hoosier Bat Terrier
Iowa: Heartland Harmony Retriever
Kansas: Prairie Pride Shepherd
Kentucky: Bluegrass Gentlehound
Louisiana: Bayou Breeze Setter
Maine: Lobster Bay Corgi
Maryland: Chesapeake Bay Retriever
Massachusetts: Bay State Boston Terrier
Michigan: Great Lakes Explorer
Minnesota: North Star Nordic
Mississippi: Magnolia Hound
Missouri: Little Ozark Explorer
Montana: Big Sky Shepherd
Nebraska: Plains Pioneer Hound
Nevada: Desert Mirage Hound
New Hampshire: Granite State Setter
New Jersey: Garden State Bull
New Mexico: Desert Sun Saluki
New York: Liberty Bagel Stealer
North Carolina: Tar Heel Wolf
North Dakota: Prairie Winds Shepherd
Ohio: Buckeye Breeze Hound
Oklahoma: Sooner Prairie Hound
Oregon: Cascade Mountain Explorer
Pennsylvania: Keystone Ridgeback
Rhode Island: Ocean State Seafarer
South Carolina: Southern Palmetto Hound
South Dakota: Prairie Spirit Collie
Tennessee: Volunteer Ridgeback
Texas: Lone Star Loyalist
Utah: Desert Summit Hound
Vermont: Green Mountain Companion
Virginia: Colonial Heritage Hound
Washington: Cascade Canine
West Virginia: Appalachian Mountaineer
Wisconsin: Dairyland Retriever
Wyoming: Frontier Explorer
All of these “breeds” are wonderful, but our favorite breed will always be rescue. Some states have actually claimed shelter dogs as their state dog, which is the smartest choice they’ll ever make.