Heartbroken Shelter Dog Cries Herself To Sleep After Her Brother Gets Adopted

Last November, the folks at Stillwater Animal Welfare (SAW) in Stillwater, Oklahoma, were gearing up for the holiday season when they unexpectedly welcomed a pair of stray dogs. SAW was used to saving multiple animals at a time, but these two had a stronger bond than most. The two heeler mixes, later named Bonnie and Clyde, went everywhere together. They were grateful for the love and care of their new friends at SAW, but they really thrived in each other’s company.

After they each received clean bills of health, Bonnie and Clyde’s friends at SAW started advertising them for adoption. Within a few days, a family fell in love with Clyde and decided to take him home — but no one showed up for Bonnie. Later that night, the heartbroken girl curled up on her empty bed and burrowed her head in sadness. “Bonnie is all alone since her brother got adopted,” SAW wrote on Facebook. “[S]he definitely misses having a sibling to cuddle with …”

The team at SAW watched as Bonnie became more and more depressed each day. They made sure to shower her with loving affirmations and include her in fun events, like their local Christmas parade, but there was still something missing. Nobody was showing interest in adopting her, and the sweet girl’s caregivers couldn’t understand why. “She loves kids and doesn’t seem to mind other dogs,” SAW volunteer Jennifer Eshelman Doty wrote in a Facebook comment after taking Bonnie to the Christmas parade. “She walked on-leash [perfectly] at the parade … She is 100 percent [a] good girl!”

After one particularly lonely night, SAW shared a picture of Bonnie alone on her bed, hoping this plea for help would get more attention than the others they’d already posted of her. They were overjoyed when a loving dog mom arrived the next morning asking to adopt Bonnie. “UPDATE: [SHE WAS] ADOPTED RIGHT AT OPENING ON MONDAY MORNING,” SAW wrote in a Facebook comment. The team wished Bonnie a tearful goodbye, and they waved as she set off to meet the rest of her new family.

Brayden Routh

Bonnie, renamed Ember, now lives with her mom, Brayden Routh, and an older sister, Tally, who looks just like her. She’s so excited to have a sibling again, having found the same love in Tally that she once had with Clyde. “They became instant best friends,” Routh told The Dodo. “It really couldn’t have worked out any better than it did.”

Brayden Routh