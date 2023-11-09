Heartbroken Mother Sloth Overjoyed To Hug Baby She Thought She Lost Forever

When staff members at Manzanillo National Park recently found a baby sloth crying alone on the forest floor, they knew they had to reunite the little animal with his mother. But how would they locate her in the sprawling canopy of trees? Concerned, they called Jaguar Rescue Center for help.

When rescuers arrived, they began to play the baby’s cries over a loudspeaker.

“Each cry is different, and the mom will react to it,” Jaguar Rescue Center community manager Noelia Ortiz told The Dodo.

Soon enough, rescuers spotted the sloth’s mother ambling toward the sound as quickly as she could. They held up the baby and breathed a sigh of relief as the mama sloth turned around and recognized him.