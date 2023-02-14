Heartbroken Goose Wanders Cemetery Looking For The Love She Lost

A few years back, a bonded pair of domestic geese named Blossom and Bud were invited to live on the grounds of the Riverside Cemetery in Marshalltown, Iowa. The happy couple’s presence there offered a ray of cheer to cemetery guests, especially those carrying the heavy burden of a broken heart.

Sadly, however, after years in a loving union with Bud, Blossom joined the ranks of the brokenhearted.

Last August, the Riverside Cemetery made the sad announcement that Bud had passed away — leaving Blossom a grieving widow. After her mate’s sudden departure, Blossom now wandered the cemetery grounds alone.

In the months following Bud’s death, Blossom seemed to have coped with his loss. Staff at the cemetery did their best to keep her from feeling too lonely, communing with her often and providing her with her favorite snacks. But in recent weeks, things have changed.

Riverside Cemetery

The time of year has since arrived when geese like Blossom begin to couple up with their lifelong partners to produce a new brood of goslings. This instinctual drive seems to have reopened the wound’s in Blossom's heart. Bud is gone, but Blossom has still been seeking him out.

In her fruitless search for Bud across the cemetery, all that Blossom has been able to find is the ghostly shadow of her own reflection.

Seeing Blossom’s longing for her lost love, staff at the cemetery decided to step in. Nothing could bring Bud back, of course, but they knew that Blossom’s ability to love had never faded. She just needed a helping hand to find new romance. "This is, as far as I know, the first spring that Blossom hasn't had a partner," Dorie Tammen, general manager at Riverside Cemetery, told The Dodo. "She's lonely. She needs a partner." So, Tammen published a personal ad of sorts, in hopes of finding Blossom an eligible suitor:

Not long after posting that ad, Tammen was contacted by a local family who were looking to rehome a goose whose story mirrored that of Blossom. "His name is Frankie," Tammen said. "They described him as a lonely, widowed male goose."

Thankfully, Blossom's search for love may soon be over.