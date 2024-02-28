Heartbroken Dog Won't Stop Staring At Photo Of The Best Friend She Lost

This is Greka — a sweet pit bull who lives in Mexico with her mom, Delvia González. Greka, like most dogs, enjoys nothing more than playing and spending time with those closest to her.

Greka has never met a person she doesn’t like — but there’s always been a certain someone who’s held a special place in her heart.

Every day, when González would head to work, she’d leave Greka in the company of her 70-year-old mother, also named Delvia. In time, however, she grew to be far more than just a pet-sitter. Before long, Greka and Delvia became the best of friends. “They kept each other company and always spent time together, spending their time playing fetch with the ball, and when they got tired, they’d start watching TV together,” González told The Dodo.

Greka was always there for the fun they shared. And she was always there when Delvia got sick. “My mother had diabetes, and because of that, her vision was affected. She could hardly see, so Greka was a support for her,” González said. “When my mother felt bad or when she had a change in her glucose levels, Greka always told me, and she stayed by her side. She always laid at her feet wherever she was.”

The faithful pup was by her side to the very end. Sadly, after being admitted to the hospital a few weeks ago, Delvia passed away. “Greka was the first to enter the emergency room. She was very desperate and worried about her grandmother,” González said. “We wanted Greka to know that her grandmother would not return, and for that reason, the day we buried her, we took Greka to say goodbye. We brought her close to her coffin. She cried a lot. She trembled with sadness, but she understood that her grandmother was resting in peace.” Delvia was gone — but as this heart-wrenching video González shared recently shows, she is far, far from forgotten:

At home, González set up a photo of her mother in remembrance. It's a photo Greka can’t take her eyes off of. “She is very sad,” González said. “She approaches the photo, takes the ball to her grandmother and sits waiting for her to throw it to her.”

González has been doing her best to comfort Greka in her sadness. And by so doing, she’s comforted in her own way as well. “I feel my mother with me every time I hug Greka or every time she brings me her ball,” González said. “Her love for my mother has kept us together to endure this very difficult process.” During a recent visit to the beach, González and Greka received a sign that she was with them still.

